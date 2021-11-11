Sonia Aggarwal, Vimala Raman come together for Tamil horror film

Chennai, Nov 11 Sonia Agarwal and Vimala Raman, two actresses who have been part of a number of critically acclaimed Tamil films, are now working together on a Tamil horror film that is being shot in the hilly regions of Kerala.

The film, which is being directed by Shijinlal S.S., has been titled 'Grandma' and is being produced by Jayaraj R. and Vinayaka Sunil on behalf of GMA Films.

A source close to the unit of the film said, "Apart from Vimala Raman and Sonia Agarwal, actress Charmila too will be seen playing an important role in the film. It also has a Malayalam actor called Hemanth Menon as its antagonist."

Sonia Agarwal's character has several stunt sequences in the film. Interestingly, the source claims that Sonia has done all the stunts herself instead of employing a double.

Shibi N. has penned the story and Yeshwanth Balaji K. is the cinematographer with music by Shankar Sharma.

