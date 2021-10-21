Special NDPS Court extends judicial custody of Aryan Khan and others till 30th O

Special NDPS Court on Thursday extended judicial custody of Aryan Khan and others till 30th October. A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aryan and two others in connection with the seizure of drugs. Following this, Aryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection.

Bombay High Court would hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26 (Tuesday).

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.



