Sunny Deol gives a glimpse of his script reading session for 'Gadar 2' in Manali

Actor Sunny Deol has started preparing for the sequel to his iconic film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

On Tuesday, Sunny took Instagram and gave fans a glimpse of his script reading session for the movie.

He posted a string of images of him having a cup of tea with director Anil Sharma, who has helmed the hit film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and has come on board to direct the sequel as well.

"Reading Sessions and the cold mountain breeze #Gadar2 #Manali," he captioned the post.

Ameesha Patel, the female lead of 'Gadar', also shared the same images on her Instagram account and wrote, "When the super cool GADAR 2 team are at prep work.. my Tara singh @iamsunnydeol and @anilsharma_dir .... GADAR 2."

A few days ago, the makers officially announced the film's sequel by unveiling a motion poster that read 'Gadar 2'.

For the unversed, the first part mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. Late Amrish Puri was also a part of the first installment.

'Gadar 2' will also star Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role alongside Sunny and Ameesha. Utkarsh had played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part.

( With inputs from ANI )

