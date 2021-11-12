Surya Tej to adopt Great Indian Horned Owl at Hyderabad Zoo

Hyderabad, Nov 12 Tollywood actor and producer Surya Tej has offered to adopt a Great Indian Horned Owl at the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. The owl is an endangered predator bird found mostly in hilly and rocky scrub forests.

Surya Tej visited the zoo on Friday and showed keen interest in wildlife conservation. He offered to adopt the owl for a period of one year after presenting a cheque of Rs 20,000 towards the adoption charges to the zoo's curator, Rajashekar.

The actor said his visit to the zoo was a memorable experience. He noted that the zoo housed majestic animals and was all praise for the Nocturnal Animal House, which he said was very well-maintained.

The curator thanked Surya Tej for showing keen interest in the animal adoption scheme. He observed the actor's commitment to the cause of conservation of wild animals should be an inspiration for the film industry and urged more citizens to come forward to adopt animals in the zoo.

