Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and wife, Charu Asopa blessed with baby girl

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have welcomed a baby girl. Rajeev took to Instagram to share the news and pictures of the baby. In the first picture, Asopa carefully took the baby in her arms while Rajeev kissed her. Sushmita Sen also shared the news on her Instagram account and expressed her happiness on becoming a bua. She can be seen making a heart with her hands in the photo.

She wrote, "#answeredprayers Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT’S A GIRL!!!! Congratulations @asopacharu & @rajeevsen9 what a beauty she is!!! I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING #sooooooohapppyyyyyy. Not allowed to share baby pictures yet, so sharing mine from just before Charu delivered our little Angel I was blessed to witness it!!! Thank you Doctor @rishmapai for making this such a beautiful & peaceful experience!! You’re just the BEST!!! CONGRATULATIONS to Asopa & Sen family, 3 grandchildren, all girls!!! #yessssss #blessedindeed (sic)."

Rajeev Sen, who is Sushmita Sen’s brother, tied the knot with Charu on June 16, 2019 in Goa. However, soon trouble brewed up in their marriage. Charu and Rajeev deleted each other’s pictures and videos from their social media handles. But soon they got reunited and announced that they are expecting their first child together. They even welcomed new year 2021 with Rajeev Sen's family including his parents, sister Sushmita Sen, her daughters Renee and Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Charu Asopa is known for her performance in TV shows like Mere Angne Mein and Akbar Ka Bal Birbal.



