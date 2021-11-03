Team 'Sooryavanshi' hosts special screening for Mumbai Police

The much-awaited film 'Sooryavanshi' had its first special screening for the real heroes in uniform - The Mumbai Police. Both Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty were present for the screening held at INOX.

The cops were thrilled to watch the first screening of the film at a theatre.

'Sooryavanshi', is finally releasing in theatres on November 5 after facing several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie, which is a cop drama, also features Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls.

'Sooryavanshi' is a continuation of the cop action 'Singham' universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns', then expanded with 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now is going forward with Akshay's character.

In 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay will be seen portraying the role of a DSP who fights crime. Katrina will be playing the role of Akshay's love interest in the film.

The movie will also feature special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba).

( With inputs from ANI )

