'Ted Lasso' star Hannah Waddingham joins cast of 'Tom Jones'

Emmy-winning star Hannah Waddingham has joined the cast of Masterpiece and UK broadcaster ITV's literary classic adaptation, 'Tom Jones'.

As per Variety, Waddingham joined leads Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde. Waddingham has been cast as the seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston in the miniseries, which is currently filming in Northern Ireland.

Based on Henry Fielding's classic 1749 novel 'The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling', the series follows the romantic and chivalrous adventures of adopted Tom Jones in 18th-century England.

McLeod plays the hero Tom, alongside Wilde as the heroine Sophia Western. The cast also includes Pearl Mackie, James Fleet, Alun Armstrong, Olivier winner Shirley Henderson, Tamzin Merchant, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Susannah Fielding, BAFTA-winner Daniel Rigby, James Wilbraham, Felicity Montagu, Janine Duvitski, Dean Lennox Kelly and Lucy Fallon.

Written by Gwyneth Hughes, 'Tom Jones' is directed by Georgia Parris and produced by Benjamin Greenacre. It is a co-production of ITV Studios' Mammoth Screen and Masterpiece in association with ITV Studios.

Executive producers are James Gandhi, Gwyneth Hughes, Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen, Susanne Simpson and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece, and Polly Hill for ITV.

The book has been adapted several times previously, notably as 1963 film 'Tom Jones' by Tony Richardson with Albert Finney as Tom and a 1997 BBC adaptation by Simon Burke with Max Beesley in the title role. It also spawned the 1976 film 'The Bawdy Adventures of Tom Jones'.

( With inputs from ANI )

