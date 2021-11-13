'The Archies' is Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's first independent production

Mumbai, Nov 13 Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti recently announced their next venture 'The Archies', a live-action musical, produced by their joint banner Tiger Baby productions.

The film marks Tiger Baby's first solo production. Earlier, the production house gave hits like Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Gully Boy' and also the Prime Video drama 'Made in Heaven'. However, they were Tiger Baby's co-productions with Excel Entertainment. With Zoya and Reema's production house flying solo, it'll be a treat for cinephiles.

Talking about the venture, producer Reema Kagti said, "Zoya and I both grew up reading the Archies so we have a massive connection to the characters. I'm stoked to reboot them in a live-action musical in 1960s India. It's also Tiger Baby's first solo project so that makes this all the more special."

All set to stream on Netflix, 'The Archies' will introduce globally loved Archie Comics characters to a new generation.

In addition to 'The Archies', the production house has an exciting slate including 'Made in Heaven 2', 'Jee Le Zara', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', and 'Dahaad', in association with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

