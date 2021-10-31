'The Battle of Lake Changjin' takes pole position as 2021's top-grossing film

Los Angeles, Oct 31 China's jingoistic Korean War epic, 'The Battle at Lake Changjin', has become the highest-grossing film in the world for 2021, surpassing the Chinese New Year breakout comedy hit 'Hi, Mom', reports 'Variety'. It was release on September 30, China's National Day.

The film, which has been made mandatory viewing for all government employees in China, recreates the gritty battle fought in harsh winter weather conditions by the Chinese People's Volunteer Army at the Chosin Reservoir, a.k.a. Lake Changjin, against U.N. troops led by the Americans. Chinese victory in the battle led to the eventual withdrawal of U.S. troops from North Korea.

The war film, co-directed by Chen Kaige, Tsui Hark and Dante Lam, has grossed $845 million in 29 days, marching past 'Hi, Mom', which earned $821 million at the beginning of the year over a 90-day period.

'Lake Changjin' at present is China's second highest-grossing film in history behind local title 'Wolf Warrior 2' ($854 million), where also Wu Jing plays a pivotal role, that of a military action hero, as in the Korean War film.

Buoyed by the success of 'Lake Changjing', its producers have already started work on a sequel titled 'Water Gate Bridge'.

