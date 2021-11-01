'The Real Housewives of Dubai' coming in 2022 to Bravo

Giving the official green-light to 'The Real Housewives of Dubai', Bravo is further expanding the 'Real Housewives' franchise with its first international locale.

According to Page Six, the network announced on Monday that its latest iteration will premiere in 2022 as the 11th city in the 'Real Housewives' world.

"Everything's bigger in Dubai and I couldn't be more excited to launch Bravo's first international 'Housewives' series in a city I've been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides," executive producer Andy Cohen said in a press release. Bravo has not yet revealed the cast.

Not unlike its stateside counterparts, the series will highlight a group of women navigating their relationships, careers and ultra-wealthy lifestyles.

With the lavish United Arab Emirates as their backdrop, the new 'Housewives' will also give fans a glimpse of Dubai's "over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene," as promised in the press release.

While this will be Bravo's first international franchise, several 'Real Housewives' off-shoots have been produced by other networks, with locales including Johannesburg, Athens, Melbourne and Israel.

Bravo fans have been getting their fill from the 'Real Housewives' as of late, as NBC's streaming service, Peacock, also announced last week the official cast of 'The Real Housewives of Miami', which will return for a fourth season in December.

Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen will be returning and star alongside newcomers Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova and Dr Nicole Martin.

Fan favourites Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton, as well as Kiki Barth, will serve as friends of the 'Housewives'.

Page Six had revealed in January that 'RHOM' would make a comeback on the NBC streaming service. It initially ran just three seasons, from 2011 to 2013.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor