'This can't be my home': Mira Rajput reacts to Delhi's poor air quality post Diwali

As Delhi's air quality reached hazardous levels a day after Diwali, actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput expressed her disappointment over the same.

Taking to Instagram Story, Mira wrote, "This can't be my home... Please let's do our bit. Don't burn crackers, segregate your waste (whatever isn't gets burnt) and support groups that are creating awareness about the stubble burning."

She also shared a picture of the city's skyline covered in smog.

For the unversed, Mira was born and brought up in the capital. She moved to Mumbai after getting married to Shahid seven years ago.

In another post, Mira urged people to stop bursting crackers.

"Seriously why? Who is even bursting these crackers? Please stop," she requested.

As per the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality would not improve until Sunday evening (November 7). The improvement would, however, just fluctuate in the 'Very Poor' category.

( With inputs from ANI )

