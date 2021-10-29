TN CM Stalin condoles death of actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Chennai, Oct 29 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has condoled the death of popular Kannada movie star Puneeth Rajkumar who died following a massive heart attack on Friday at Bengaluru.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that he was deeply shocked and pained at the passing away of the popular actor of the Kannada film world. He said that the Kannada film world has lost one of its contemporary icons.

Stalin said that he and his family were close to Puneeth Rajkumar's family who was the son of famous Kannada actor, the late Rajkumar.

Stalin in his condolence message said, "Deeply shocked and appalled to hear about the sudden demise of 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar who is also the son of late legendary Kannada star Rajkumar Avargal. Both our families share a cordial bond for many decades. Thus it is a personal loss for me."

Stalin said, "Puneeth remained a humble human being despite his stardom. His kind act of visiting our Gopalapuram residence to offer his family's condolences for Thalaivar Kalaignar's death still lingers in my heart".

He said, "Kannada cine industry has lost one of its greatest contemporary icons. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Puneeth's family and people of Karnataka who are mourning this irreparable loss."

