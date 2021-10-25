Tourist helps Harrison Ford reunite with lost credit card

Hollywood star Harrison Ford, who lost his credit card during a break while filming 'Indiana Jones 5' in Italy, got it back thanks to a German tourist, police in Sicily said.

According to Page Six, the tourist stumbled across the credit card with the 79-year-old star's name on it and turned it into the police station in the beach town of Mondello near Palermo, Sicily. Police then tracked down Ford and returned him his card.

The actor was photographed in a T-shirt and what appeared to be swimsuit trunks, holding up the credit card and smiling with several officers in images shared by local media.

As per Page Six, Ford is currently filming the latest instalment of the 'Indiana Jones' franchise, which will feature Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas.

( With inputs from ANI )

