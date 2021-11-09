Travis Scott promises full refund to all Astroworld attendees

Following the Houston Astroworld festival that left eight people dead, rapper Travis Scott and organisers have decided to offer full refunds to all those who bought tickets to attend the concert.

Organiser company ScoreMore issued a statement on Instagram, providing an update about the incident and assuring full refunds.

"We wanted to provide an update on the steps that Scoremore, Live Nation and the Astroworld Fest team have been taking. Throughout the weekend, we have been working to provide local authorities with everything they need from us in order to complete their investigation and get everyone the answers they are looking for," the organisers said in a statement.

The statement continued, "Our staff has met with local authorities to provide information, and we have also provided them with all footage from our CCTV cameras. Load out of the site and equipment is currently paused to give investigators the time they requested to walk and document the grounds. Full refunds are being offered for all those who purchased tickets. And most importantly we are working on ways to support attendees, the families of victims, and staff, from providing mental health counseling to setting up a health fund to help with costs for medical expenses. Our entire team is mourning alongside the community."

According to Variety, Travis has also decided to not perform at this weekend's Day N Vegas Festival. Apart from refunding the tickets' cost, Travis would also cover all funeral costs for the victims.

For the unversed, the unfortunate incident occurred on November 5 when a surge in the tightly packed crowd for Scott's set left at least eight concertgoers dead and over 300 others injured. A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were among the casualties, with other victims ranging in age from 17 to 21.

The second night of the festival, planned to unfold Saturday last week, was immediately cancelled as the extent of the casualties of the first night became evident.

( With inputs from ANI )

