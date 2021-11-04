Trisha becomes first actor from Tamil cinema to receive UAE’s golden visa

Actress Trisha has become the first Tamil actor to get UAE's golden visa. Other people from the film world who have received the visa include Shah Rukh Khan, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Mohanlal, Sanjay Dutt and Mammootty. “Happy and privileged to be the first Tamil actor to have received the golden visa,” the actor wrote along with a photo. The photo features Trisha receiving the visa.

Dulquer Salmaan was also among the actors to receive the golden visa.

“Had the privilege and honour of receiving my golden visa from His Excellency Saood Abdul Aziz in the presence of Mr Yusuf Ali. It was wonderful to hear of all the future plans of the Abu Dhabi govt to promote film and production activities, and also to encourage new talent locally and internationally. Looking forward to productions, shoots and spending more time in Abu Dhabi and the UAE,” he wrote sharing a photo on his Instagram account. Started by the UAE government in 2019, it allows investors, entrepreneurs, professionals and specialised talents in the field of science, knowledge and sports, to apply for it. These golden visas are issued for five or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.