Urmila Matondkar tests positive for Covid-19

Actress turned politician Urmila Matondkar has tested positive for the coronavirus. On Sunday morning, she took to Twitter and updated her fans about the same. The Rangela actress said that she is doing fine and is currently in home quarantine. She also urged everyone who came in contact with her to get tested. Her note read, “I've tested positive for #COVID19 I'm fine n have isolated myself in home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately. Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities

Urmila recently came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan amid his son Aryan Khan’s arrest. She was seen praising SRK’s dignity and maturity during these testing times. She tweeted, “Person's true character is revealed in tough times. Truly amazed at the dignity, grace,maturity n strength @iamsrk has shown in d most trying n pressurizing times. Proud to have you as my colleague. U remain absolutely the Best!! Much love.”Urmila and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together in Chamatkar, which released in 1992 and also starred Naseeruddin Shah. Urmila also featured in a special song in Shah Rukh's Om Shanti Om.Shah Rukh's son Aryan was arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau after an alleged drug bust on a cruise ship off the shore of Mumbai.

.