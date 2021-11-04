Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrate first Diwali as Husband and Wife

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal who got married earlier this year in January celebrated their first Diwali as a married couple today. The actor arrived at dad David Dhawan's office for an office pooja.The newly-married couple were all smiles as they posed together for the paparazzi. Varun looked as stylish as ever as he donned beige and blue printed kurta suit. Natasha looked radiant in a yellow embellished suit as she was all smiles while posing for the paparazzi. Apart from Varun and Natasha, his brother Rohit Dhawan, his wife and cousin Anjini Dhawan were also spotted.

In a recent interaction with BT, Varun's niece Anjini opened up about her Diwali celebrations. She said, ''Diwali for me is indulging in some really amazing food. There are no faves as such, I look forward to all kinds of different sweets we get to eat. It's probably the only time when my house is filled with so many sweets in one go. My outfit is also from my own collection and I’ll wear a piece from that. Overall, it’s just a much-needed positivity everywhere. Along with Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali happens to be my favorite festival''. On the work front, Varun will be seen next in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani. He is also a part of 'Bhediya' with Kriti Sanon.