Veer Rajwant Singh on why he said yes to new season of 'The Reunion'

Mumbai, Nov 7 Veer Rajwant Singh's performance in the Zoom Studios' latest offering 'The Reunion - Chal Chalein Apne Ghar' has been at the centre of the audience's attention ever since the show's first episode streamed.

For him, more than his character, it was the universe of the show that appealed to him the most and influenced his decision to take the part.

Talking to , the actor revealed, "It was not only the character, for me, it was also the story for me."

The show's approach of telling stories from different perspectives is another that drove him, "It was also that, this is not one character's glasses, you know, it's not one person's opinion. The thing (which appealed to me) about this one woman was how she was holding these three men together, and the moment she leaves, it almost looks like that they haven't lost anyone."

"They were okay (with her departure) or probably have just been with that disease so much that now you see that these guys cannot even express themselves without someone telling them how to express. So I liked that, I thought that we could create something interesting (out of it)", he added.

The actor plays the role of Amol, a son who returns to his family after a long time as the family grapples with a deeply personal loss. Things take a sharp turn for him as the dysfunctionality in the family starts seeping through as the new season progresses. 'The Reunion - Chal Chalein Apne Ghar' is available for streaming on The Zoom Studios' YouTube channel.

