Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani's first looks from rom-com 'Govinda Naam Mera' revealed

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani will be seen in the upcoming Shashank Khaitan directorial romantic comedy 'Govinda Naam Mera'.

Vicky announced the news on his Instagram handle and shared the first look posters of the characters from the movie.

The 'Raazi' actor shared his first look poster where he can be seen sporting a tapori look as he dons a checkered shirt over an orange tee with a pair of denims. He wrote, "Tevar hai jhakaas, dance hai first class, par life? Life hai ekdum chaos! Meet me - #GovindaNaamMera only in cinemas on 10th June 2022. Arrey rukiye, meet my partners in crime! Stay tuned!"

Unveiling the first look poster of Bhumi, Vicky introduced her as his character- Govinda's wife. "Inke liye kya hi bole! Kam hi bole toh accha hai.... Meet my better half, my wife!" he captioned the post.

Vicky also shared the first look poster of Kiara, who will portray his on-screen girlfriend in the film.

Introducing her character in the film, Vicky wrote, "Inko dekh kar agar pyaar nahi hoga, toh phir kya hoga? Meet Govinda's girlfriend. Shh, baaki jaan ne ke liye milenge cinemas mein!"

Bhumi, Kiara, Shashank and producer Karan Johar also unveiled the first look posters on their respective social media handles.

'Govinda Naam Mera' is being written and directed by Shashank, whose film 'Mr Lele', on a similar theme, was shelved last year. 'Govinda Naam Mera' appears to be a renewed version of 'Mr Lele', which was set to star Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Just a few months before 'Mr Lele' was shelved last year, Shashank made an announcement in a tweet. He wrote, "Hi Guys, here is an update on Mr. Lele. Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film. It's a script we all love and am sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place."

Apart from donning the director's hat for the upcoming romantic comedy, Shashank will also produce the film with Karan, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

'Govinda Naam Mera' is slated to release on June 10, 2022.

Apart from 'Govinda Naam Mera', Vicky's upcoming films include 'Sam Bahadur' and 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'. Bhumi also has films such as 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Badhaai Do' in her kitty. Kiara will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor