VIDEO! Aryan Khan reaches his home 'Mannat' after being released from Arthur Road Jail
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 30, 2021 11:55 AM2021-10-30T11:55:41+5:302021-10-30T11:56:29+5:30
Aryan Khan reached his home 'Mannat' after being released from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai on Saturday. A large gathering of media personnel outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence delayed the car's entry into the residential premises.
Fans have gathered outside actor Shahrukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' with a "welcome home Aryan Khan" poster. Aryan Khan reached home after spending weeks in Arthur Road Jail in drugs-on-cruise case.
Aryan Khan, who was granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, was released from Arthur Road jail on Saturday.
Earlier on Friday, Bombay High Court issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan which stated that the accused should appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport.
Actor Juhi Chawla was the surety for Aryan. Chawla, on Friday, signed Rs one lakh bond for Aryan after the bail conditions were explained by the Bombay High Court.
Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.
