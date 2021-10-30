VIDEO! Aryan Khan released from Arthur Road Jail after being arrested in drugs-on-cruise case

Aryan Khan has been released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail few weeks after being arrested in drugs-on-cruise case.

Shah Rukh Khan had left his Bandra home 'Mannat' at around 8 a.m. with aides, lawyers and security to fetch his son.

The megastar took a break at a five-star hotel en route, partook in some light refreshments and kept a vigil in the vehicle for Aryan, who he last met inside the ARCJ on October 21.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have deployed huge security, barricades and roadblocks at various points to stop the fans of both SRK and Aryan crowding around the actor's home and near the ARCJ, besides many lining up the roads from Bandra to Chinchpokli, a distance of around 15 km.



