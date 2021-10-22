Video! Sudhaa Chandran stopped at airport for prosthetic limb, CISF apologizes later

Actress Sudhaa Chandran, in her latest post on Instagram, made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after she was stopped at the airport for prosthetic limb.

In her post she said,"Good evening, this is a very personal note that I want to tell to our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, this is an appeal to the central government, I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud of me," she can be heard saying in her post.

Sudhaa Chandran added: "But every time that I go on my professional visits, each time, am stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi ji that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizen."

Sharing her video that appears to be from an airport, the actress wrote: "Totally hurt... each time going through this grill is very very hurting....hope my message reaches the state and central government authorities....and expecting a prompt action."

After her video went viral, CISF apologised to actor Sudhaa Chandran after she shared a video on being stopped at airport for prosthetic limb. "We'll examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Sudhaa Chandran to remove prosthetics & assure that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers."

