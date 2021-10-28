Vidyut Jammwal joins hands with Panorama Studios for third collaboration

Mumbai, Oct 28 Action star Vidyut Jammwal will be seen collaborating with Panaroma films for the third time after 'Khuda Haafiz' and its conclusion 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha', the portions of which are currently being shot.

Talking about the yet-untitled third collaboration, Vidyut said: "It is reassuring to be working with like-minded people. The viewers are in for a surprise."

While the wheels for the creation of the untitled film have been set in motion, the producers at Panorama Studios will reveal its details soon.

Founder and MD, Panorama Studios, Kumar Mangat Pathak added: "We have a history of two films with Vidyut - one ('Khuda Haafiz') received unprecedented views on OTT and the other ('Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha') has stirred a lot of excitement ahead of its release. It is great to be reuniting with India's action star for the third time for a very special film. It is a tale compelling enough to bring the audience to the theatres."

Details related to the upcoming will be shared soon.

