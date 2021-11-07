'Vikram' first-look crosses 10 million views in 24 hours

Chennai, Nov 7 The first-look of actor Kamal Haasan's action thriller 'Vikram', which is directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj, has garnered a whopping 10 million views in less than 24 hours of its release.

Vikram's unit released the first-look of the film on Saturday evening, to mark the beginning of the birthday celebrations of actor Kamal Haasan.

Announcing the accomplishment, Raaj Kamal Films International, which is producing the film, tweeted, "10M+ Views in less than 24 HOURS for the First Glance into the world of VIKRAM."

The video on YouTube features an exciting action sequence from the film in which Kamal Haasan is seen using a metal shield to defend himself against intense gunfire inside a prison.

Vikram has music by Anirudh and cinematography by Girish Gangadharan. Edited by Philomin Raj, the film, which also features actor Vijay Sethupathi, has art direction by N. Sathees Kumar.

