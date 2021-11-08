Watch! Salman loses his cool after a fan tries to click selfie with him

Salman Khan was left fuming by a fan who tried to take a selfie with him despite the paparazzi assuring him that they were photographing them together.. In a video posted by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Salman was headed to his Antim promotions, when a fan requested a picture with him. The actor obliged and posed with him for the paparazzi present there. However, the fan wanted to take a selfie instead.

Salman told him that the paparazzi are taking a picture for him. “Le raha hai an (The cameramen are taking pictures),” he said.

The cameramen also said that they were taking their pictures. However, the man refused to put down his phone. While he kept trying to adjust the angle, Salman said, “Naachna band kar (stop dancing around).” The fan finally stopped. The actor, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss 14, appeared to be headed to a promotional event for his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. The Bollywood film releases later this month. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim also stars Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. While Salman dons the cop uniform, Aayush plays a gangster.

