Watch Video! Shah Rukh Khan reaches Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday reached Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan who is lodged at the jail, in connection with drugs on cruise ship case.

Mumbai's Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Wednesday rejected bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha for their alleged involvement in the case. Aryan Khan will remain lodged in Arthur road jail.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.