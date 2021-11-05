A milestone for Moyes, completes 1000 matches as manager

London, Nov 5 West Ham United manager could not have asked for more in his 1000th match as manager as West Ham United reached the last-16 stage in the UEFA Europa League with a 2-2 draw with Belgian club Genk.

The draw assured West Ham United second place in their group and thus made sure a place in the UEFA Europa League knockout stage.

Tomas Soucek had put the ball through his own net two minutes from time to deny West Ham a win. But the 2-2 draw secured their place in the round of 16. Joseph Paintsil ran through to give the home side an early lead that Junya Ito might have doubled, although Patrik Hrošovský cleared off the line at the other end as West Ham finished the half strongly. A brilliant double from Said Benrahma turned the game on its head, only for Soucek to divert Angelo Preciado's cross into his own net.

It was Moyes's 1000th match, a milestone that adds to his reputation as a manager. Fresh from leading West Ham United to a record Premier League points total (65) and wins tally (19), qualified for the Europea League and reached quarter-finals of Carabao Cup last season, the manager has guided the club to a record eight-match unbeaten run away from home.

Thursday's match makes Moyes the 51st manager to complete 1000 or more matches in his career, joining the list which has former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who has managed 2155 matches. The list includes the likes of Arsene Wenger (1701), Neil Warnock (1547), Brian Clough (1453), Bobby Robson (1448), Harry Redknapp (1391), Giovanni Trapattoni (1382), Carlo Ancelotti (1171), and José Mourinho (1001).

During a managerial career that started in 1998 with Preston North End (1998-2002) included stints at Everton (2002-2013), Manchester United (2013-14), Real Sociedad (2014-15), Sunderland (2016=17), and West Ham United (2017-18 & 2019-present).

"The landmark milestone is testament to the outstanding commitment, dedication, and endeavour he has displayed throughout almost 23 years in management, making him one of the most experienced managers in Europe." West Ham United joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold said while congratulating Moyes.

"David has a true love and devotion for football that has earned him tremendous respect and admiration within the game. His role as a technical advisor for UEFA illustrates the extremely high regard in which he is held, and his dedication to his craft means that he has always been able to adapt to the changing trends and demands of Premier League football.

"It takes something very special to stay at the top of elite professional sport for so long, and David still retains phenomenal energy and enthusiasm - the first one at the training ground in the morning and often the last one to leave. He has proved that there is simply no substitute for hard work," they said.

