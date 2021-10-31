AFL star Jordan De Goey arrested for groping a woman at nightclub

Collingwood forward Jordan de Goey has reportedly been arrested in New York for groping a woman on a dancefloor at a Chelsea hotel, then attacking her enraged friend who intervened. The 25-year-old has been charged with 'forcible touching and assault' which sits atop Dream Hotel, where he and another man were staying. The other man, Luke Dyson, is believed to be a friend of De Goey's was also arrested and facing similar charges.

According to reports, De Goey and Dyson are alleged to have approached and groped a woman on the dancefloor, prompting a 37-year-old man to attempt to move the two Australians away. Dyson is alleged to have then hit the 37-year-old man with a bottle, with police alleging they both continued the assault on the man while the woman called 911.The victims, who were also staying at the hotel, were visiting from Cambridge, Ma. They declined medical treatment. The footballer is not new to controversies. In 2018, De Goey was hit with an indecent assault charge stemming from an alleged incident in 2015. But by August, the charges were dropped and police were ordered to pay the athlete’s legal fees.

