Ballon d'Or for Lewandowski is a must, says Nagelsmann

Berlin, Nov 3 Turning into a "playing spearhead" has lifted Robert Lewandowski to new heights, said Julian Nagelsmann after his side's 5-2 victory against Benfica.

After the 33-year-old Pole scored three goals in his 100th Champions League game, the coach renewed his demand to award the striker with this year's Ballon d'Or.

"In the past, everyone tried to get him out of balance by pushing, kicking and I don't know what. As it seemed he wasn't overwhelmingly impressed due to his robust body, he kept on scoring goals," Nagelsmann said.

"Today he is even better after he changed his game and turned into a playing spearhead. These changes made him heading for new shores," the coach added, Xinhua reported.

Nagelsmann added, only the united effort of an entire team can help to stop him. "A single defender can't take that load on his shoulders," the Bayern manager commented.

"I can't think of anyone else deserving the award like he does after he over the past years continuously delivered goals," he added.

Nagelsmann said Lewandowski is not only the goal- hunting striker but delivers valuable contributions for the team's benefit. "That is what makes him a special one. He is without any doubt the world's best striker," Nagelsmann said.

The Bayern striker in 2021 has scored 50 goals in 38 games. Next to the flood of goals, 98 assists might tell the story.

No setback seems to harm Lewandowski's insatiable appetite. "I wouldn't call it a perfect game," the Pole stated after he had missed a penalty. 13 of his 15 penalties hit the target.

"My fault, I saw the keeper dive to a corner but still shot the ball in that direction. It was disappointing of course, but it didn't bother me too long. A game is always about going on until the final whistle," Lewandowski said.

He added with a wink: "It might be better to do it now than in the knock-out stage."

To never give up is one of the strikers' advantages, the Bayern coach added.

To win silverware is always about keeping the finish line in mind in Lewandowski's perspective. "Today we won three points, but we are aware it's still some way to go," the Bayern striker said and praised the performance of Bayern's dynamic front line - Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Leroy Sane. Gnabry and Sane also scored against Benfica while Coman delivered several assists.

While his coach is counting on recovery breaks for most of his teammates, Lewandowski doesn't seem to become tired.

Two to three days between the games are enough for him to recover when he keeps a disciplined life and deals with private and professional difficulties his way, the Bayern striker said.

To keep his head free is the most essential thing for him as a striker.

"When I was young, I thought I can deal with problems when I keep them to myself. But that doesn't work out in the long run. So, I always talk about it. Together with my wife, we always find a solution," he said.

