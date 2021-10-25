Barcelona condemn violent attack on coach Koeman after defeat in El Clasico

Spanish club Barcelona FC has condemned the attack on manager Ronald Koeman after the side were defeated by Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday.

After suffering a defeat, people surrounded Koeman's car as he tried to exit the Camp Nou, reported Goal.com.

"FC Barcelona publicly condemns the violent and disdainful acts that our manager experienced when leaving the Camp Nou. The Club will take security and disciplinary measures so that such unfortunate events do not happen again," the club said in an official statement.

David Alba and Lucas Vazquez goals' helped Real Madrid defeat Barcelona in the La Liga on Sunday here at the Camp Nou. Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 on Sunday to consolidate its position at the top of La Liga standings with 20 points from nine games.

Madrid now is level with second-placed Sevilla on points, but is ahead in the standings on the basis of goal difference.

Alba registered a goal for Real Madrid in the 32nd minute of the game. Madrid doubled its lead through Lucas Vazquez.

Sergio Aguero pegged one goal back for Barcelona, but it was not enough to hand his side the victory.

Real Madrid will next lock horns against Osasuna on Wednesday while Barcelona will square off against Rayo Vallecano on the same day.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor