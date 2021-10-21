Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann tests positive for COVID-19
Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for COVID-19, the club informed on Thursday.
"Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for Coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated. He will fly back to Munich separately from the team in a medical plane and isolate back there," the official handle of Bayern Munich tweeted.
Earlier, Nagelsmann had missed Bayern Munich's Champions League victory over Benfica with a flu-like infection, Goal.com reported.
Bayern Munich is currently at the top of Group E in Champions League standings after Wednesday's victory over Benfica.
The side has registered nine points so far with 12 goals scored and zero conceded.
Bayern Munich also leads the Bundesliga by a single point over rivals Borussia Dortmund.
