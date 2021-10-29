Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez expecting twins?

Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday announced that he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins. The 36-year-old took to Instagram to make the announcement. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you," Ronaldo captioned the post, which also had a photo of him and Georgina showing the ultrasound images of their twins.

Ronaldo will welcome his second and third child with Georgina, 27, the Argentina-born Spanish model. The Spanish beauty also shared the same images and caption from her own account. The couple together have a daughter, Alana, who is three years old. Ronaldo has an 11-year-old son named Cristiano Junior and four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo. Cristiano Junior’s mother’s identity is unknown. A surrogate mother then gave birth to a pair of Ronaldo’s twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo, in 2017.Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been dating since 2016 after meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid where she used to work as a shop assistant for £10 an hour.

