Futsal Club C'ships: Primrose Lamat shines as 7Wasa United SC defeat Telongjem FC

7Wasa United Sport and Cultural Club registered a 8-2 victory against Telongjem FC in the ongoing Futsal Club Championship on Monday.

The game started in the favour of Telongjem FC as they opened the scoring in the 4th minute via Moasunep. 7Wasa did not take too long to respond as they equalised with a goal from Sumer in the 7th minute, and they took the lead a minute later courtesy a great strike from Wadajied Kynsai.

Telongjem FC hit back with a goal and brought the game on level terms once more, but after that, it was all 7Wasa as they dominated proceedings. Primrose Lamat scored a couple before the half-time whistle to put his side into a two-goal lead before the interval.

The side from Meghalaya continued their free-flowing football in the second half and goals followed as well, with a goal from Riburom Jat, a brace from Samson Nongrum, and a goal from Primrose Lamat which completed his hat-trick.

With this loss, Telongjem FC has bowed out of the tournament while 7Wasa United Sport and Cultural Club have their next match of the tournament against Delhi FC on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

