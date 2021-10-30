India is treating clash against Kyrgyz Republic as any other game, says Stimac

Head Coach Igor Stimac stated that the Indian team is treating the crucial match against the Kyrgyz Republic in the qualifiers for the AFC U23 Asian Cup as any other game.

India U23 are currently on 3 points from two matches, and a win against Kyrgyz Republic will brighten their chances of qualifying for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan in 2022.

"We are treating the match against Kyrgyz Republic as any other game," Stimac said, as per AIFF. "The boys need to try staying concentrated and disciplined, always respectful to the opponent, but without any fear," the Head Coach added.

"Moving the ball quickly, and switching sides is crucial against aggressive teams like Kyrgyz. So let's hope our boys will stay focused. We have seen in our last match against UAE that the pace of the game is much quicker than what our boys are used to, so having more than 2 touches on the ball doesn't help," he maintained.

India had beaten Oman 2-1 in their first encounter and suffered a 0-1 loss against hosts UAE in their next match. In contrast, Kyrgyz Republic beat UAE 2-1 in their first match, while they lost to Oman 0-1 in the second.

"Kyrgyz Republic defeated UAE deservedly and were unlucky to lose to Oman in the dying minutes after missing some great chances. They are an aggressive side, and are physically very strong, well prepared and quick in transition," the coach explained.

"They have 4-5 players with great technical abilities so we shouldn't leave time or space for them to operate. Of the ball, they move well and we need to find a way to move the ball before they get to us. It will be a very interesting game," the Croatian added.

( With inputs from ANI )

