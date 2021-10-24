ISL 2021: Strongly believe we will do something big and fight for title, says Vinit Rai

Odisha FC Vinit Rai said that he strongly believes that his side will do something big and fight for the title in the upcoming Indian Super League season.

Vinit Rai, Victor Mongil and Hector Rodas have been voted as Odisha FC's three captains by the players for the upcoming season of the Hero Indian Super League.

"First of all I really want to thank all the boys who have voted for me and shown trust in me. I am so grateful to get chosen amongst the three captains. I am really happy and excited about the season. This is a new season with a new coach and new faces in the team. The most important thing is to work hard and put in the effort," said Vinit.

"If we work hard and put our 100 per cent effort into every training and in every ISL game we will get our results and we will do whatever it takes to win the games because I strongly believe that the harder we work the luckier we get. I strongly believe that we will do something big and fight for the title this season. Our job is to work hard and rest with God's blessings nothing is impossible," he added.

Speaking about the development, Head Coach Kiko Ramirez expressed, "Vinit is a player with a lot of experience in the ISL. He is also respected by all the players. He can help us in bringing together all the players and ensure a good season. Victor is an example in the team, hardworking with a good attitude, and with experience of winning the ISL title. Hector is a natural leader and has a lot of experience in top leagues in Europe and can help the team and his teammates a lot."

Odisha FC will be facing Bengaluru FC for their first clash in the ISL 2021 on November 24.

