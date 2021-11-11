ISL: East Bengal part ways with head of sports science

Indian Super League (ISL) club SC East Bengal on Thursday announced that it has decided to part ways with Joseph Ronald D'Angelus who had been appointed as the club's head of sports science.

"SC East Bengal has agreed to mutually part ways with Joseph Ronald D'Angelus who had been appointed as the club's head of sports science. We would like to wish Joseph all the best for his future endeavours," tweeted SC East Bengal.

Earlier this week, East Bengal had announced a strong 33-member squad for the 2021-22 ISL season. SC East Bengal said they have added experience in every department this season, also drafting in talented young players to find balance.

"The squad has balance and a mix of youth and experience. We have players who have been there in the league from its inception. The foreign players have also played at the highest level and we believe the overall depth of this squad is good," said SC East Bengal head coach Jose Manuel Diaz in a statement.

SC East Bengal will have ISL Golden Glove winner Arindam Bhattacharya in goal this season, having jumped ship from ATK Mohun Bagan. The likes of India international Adil Khan will strengthen the backline with Raju Gaikwad adding experience after extending his stay. Former Perth Glory star defender and Australian centre-back Tomislav Mrcela will also marshal the troops from the back, supported by Croatian U-21 national team stopper Franjo Prce who was part of Italian Serie A side Lazio.

SC East Bengal will take on Jamshedpur FC on November 21 to begin their campaign.

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen

Defenders: Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh

Midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh

( With inputs from ANI )

