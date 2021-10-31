Mumbai City defeat Hyderabad 2-1 in pre-season friendly

By ANI | Published: October 31, 2021 08:01 PM2021-10-31T20:01:33+5:302021-10-31T20:10:12+5:30

Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC kick-started their pre-season preparation with a 2-1 victory over Hyderabad FC here in Goa on Sunday.

Mumbai City defeat Hyderabad 2-1 in pre-season friendly | Mumbai City defeat Hyderabad 2-1 in pre-season friendly

Mumbai City defeat Hyderabad 2-1 in pre-season friendly

Next

Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC kick-started their pre-season preparation with a 2-1 victory over Hyderabad FC here in Goa on Sunday.

Playing their first match for the Islanders, Igor Angulo and Gurkirat Singh helped their team start the pre-season preparations on a winning note with goals in either half as the Islanders prepare for their ISL title defence.

Former Mumbai City striker Bart Ogbeche scored the equaliser for Hyderabad FC in the early minutes of the second half.

Mumbai City FC will play their second friendly match against Jamshedpur FC on November 4.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Mumbai City FcGurkirat SinghHyderabad fcIgor anguloVarun tripuraneniMcfcFormer fc barcelona