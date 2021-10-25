No one else to blame, Man Utd fans deserve better than this: Ronaldo after Liverpool thrashing

After being defeated 5-0 by Liverpool in the Premier League, Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday said that the fans of the club deserve better and the onus is now on the players to deliver on the pitch.

"Sometimes the result is not the one we fight for. Sometimes the score is not the one we want. And this is on us, only on us, because there's no one else to blame. Our fans were, once again, amazing in their constant support. They deserve better than this, much better, and it's up to us to deliver. The time is now," Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram post.

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota all got on the scoring charts as Liverpool thrashed Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday here at Old Trafford. Liverpool defeated United 5-0 to move to second place in the standings, just one point away from table-toppers Chelsea.

Before halftime, Liverpool registered four goals and they were scored by Naby Keita, Jota and Salah. The Egyptian striker Salah scored a brace in the first half, giving Liverpool a comfortable lead.

Salah then went on to complete his hat-trick in the 50th minute of the game as Liverpool gained a 5-0 lead.

No more goals were scored in the match, and in the end, Liverpool registered a comprehensive 5-0 win.

( With inputs from ANI )

