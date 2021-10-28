Was embarrased after Man Utd's drubbing against Liverpool, admits Rashford

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford on Wednesday admitted that he was embarrassed after his side faced a 0-5 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool in the Premier League last week.

Taking to Twitter, Rashford wrote: "I can't lie you haven't heard from me on here because as a United fan I didn't really know what to say after Sunday. I was embarrassed. I am embarrassed. Our fans are everything and you didn't deserve that. We're working hard to try and fix this. We have to redeem ourselves."

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota all got on the scoring charts as Liverpool thrashed Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday here at Old Trafford.

Liverpool defeated United 5-0 to move to second place in the standings, just one point away from table-toppers Chelsea.

Before halftime, Liverpool registered four goals and they were scored by Naby Keita, Jota and Salah. The Egyptian striker Salah scored a brace in the first half, giving Liverpool a comfortable lead.

Salah then went on to complete his hat-trick in the 50th minute of the game as Liverpool gained a 5-0 lead.

No more goals were scored in the match, and in the end, Liverpool registered a comprehensive 5-0 win.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor