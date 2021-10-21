100cr vax milestone: 100 monuments lit in Indian flag colours

New Delhi, Oct 21 The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) under the Ministry of Culture is illuminating 100 monuments in the colours of Indian flag across the country to celebrate the landmark milestone of hundred crore vaccination.

India achieved the landmark milestone of administering 100 crore Covid vaccinations on Thursday morning.

To express gratitude towards the corona warriors vaccinators, sanitation staff, paramedical, auxiliary workers, police personnel etc., who have worked beyond their call of duty to help the country face the pandemic effectively and for their selfless services to the humankind the 100 monuments will remain lit in Tricolour on the night of October 21 as India achieved the landmark 100 crore vaccination mark.

The illumination is taking place as a mark of respect and gratitude to the corona warriors who have contributed relentlessly in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 100 monuments being lit up in Tricolour include Unesco World Heritage Sites the Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb and Qutub Minar in Delhi, Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh, Konark Temple in Odisha, Mamallapuram Rath temples in Tamil Nadu, St. Francis of Assisi Church in Goa, Khajuraho, the forts of Chittor and Kumbhalgarh in Rajasthan, the excavated ruins of the ancient Nalanda University in Bihar and Dholavira (recently accorded world heritage status) in Gujarat.

After the one billion vaccination milestones, India becomes the only country along with China to be in the billion-dose club.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor