11 FIRs against fake doctors, clinics in UP district

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 9 As a part of a drive against quacks and unauthorised 'medical clinics and practitioners', FIR have been registered in 11 cases in the Bijnor district.

These clinics and diagnostic centres have been found to be operating without authentic documents by a health department team. The 'medical practitioners' failed to produce their degrees.

District nodal officer S.K. Nigam said, "We raided a pathology lab and an X-ray centre in Najibabad. But its operator could not show his certificates. The centre was sealed and an FIR has been lodged against the operator. Besides, 10 quacks have been found practicing without proper degrees. They have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and notices have been served on them."

According to sources, some of the quacks were running hospitals illegally in rural areas and even conducting surgeries and deliveries.

The drive comes in the wake of complaints where patients have died in private clinics following allegedly botched up treatment.

