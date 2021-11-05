15 eye injuries due to crackers reported in PGI-Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Nov 5 Fifteen patients with injuries due to fire crackers came to the Advanced Eye Centre in the PGIMER here in the past 24 hours, officials said.

The patients comprised 13 men and two women. Of them, six are children, with the youngest being eight years of age. Ten patients were bystanders, while five bursting crackers themselves.

Crackers responsible for the injuries were rockets in three cases, while different types of bombs were responsible for injuring 12 patients, an official statement said.

Twelve patients will be needing surgical intervention, nine of them have serious open globe injuries. Nine patients have already been operated on and three are currently undergoing surgery.

In the Advanced Trauma centre, three patients with burn injuries were reported.

The Department of Plastic Surgery received four injured during Diwali festivities.

