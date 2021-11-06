151 new cases in J&K as Covid infection surges again

Srinagar, Nov 6 In an alarming surge in Covid infection, J&K on Saturday saw 151 new cases come to light during the last 24 hours.

Officials said there has been an alarming increase in Covid cases, and the new cases included 16 from Jammu division and 135 from Kashmir division.

Meanwhile, 69 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.

Alarmed by the recent spurt, authorities in Srinagar district on Saturday cautioned people that unless SOPs regarding the coronavirus pandemic are strictly followed, authorities would have no option, but to impose a lockdown.

So far, 3,32,911 Covid cases were reported in J&K out of which 3,27,380 have recovered and 4,440 have succumbed.

The number of active cases is 1,091 out of which 123 are from Jammu division and 968 are from Kashmir division.

