50% of Kerala people above 18 take both doses of vaccine

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 28 Kerala on Thursday achieved a record of sorts with 50 per cent of the population above 18 years of age getting both the doses of Covid vaccines, said State Health Minister Veena George.

George said 94.58 per cent ( 2,52,62,175 )of the above 18 aged population have by now received their first dose of vaccine, of which 50.02 per cent (1,33,59,562) of the people have got both the doses.

"At the national level only 77.37 of the above 18 years old people have got the first dose, while only 33.39 per cent got both the doses," said George and added that Kerala was able to achieve this distinction because of a well scheduled and proper road map for vaccination.

She further added that 100 per cent of giving the first dose has been achieved at Pathanamthitta (her home district), Ernakulam and Wayanad districts.

She said while the gap between the first dose of Covishield vaccine and the second is 84 days, for Covaccine it's 28 days.

"But what we have been observing is some people are not arriving to take the second dose on time and we wish to remind all such people that only if both the doses are taken, then only it will be much better and hence we request all to take the second dose also and on schedule," added George.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor