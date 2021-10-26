After BJP, AAP announces fogging campaign in Delhi to fight dengue

New Delhi, Oct 26 Criticising the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for not performing its duties properly, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced a fogging campaign from October 27 in the national capital.

"BJP's MCD failed to fumigate Delhi and check the mosquito breeding due to which cases of dengue - an annual disease - have registered a surge. During our mohalla campaigns, we got to know that hardly any malaria inspector or other MCD officials visited their areas to spray chemicals or fumigate. So, AAP has decided to jump in and help people of Delhi by starting a fogging campaign from tomorrow despite the fact that it is not our but the MCD's responsibility," AAP spokesperson, Saurabh Bharadwaj, said at a press conference.

Claiming that the Delhi government has not withheld a single penny from the MCD, he alleged that the BJP has used its revenues earned from toll tax and advertisements for "illegal purposes". He also said that the saffron party has floated a tender for medicines, which cannot be procured before December.

Responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's comment over his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal's Ayodhya visit, Bhardwaj said: "Lord Ram does not belong to Ayodhya only. He belongs to everyone. People's comment over Kejriwal's Ayodhya visit shows their narrow-mindedness."

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta on Monday broke his silence over AAP's numerous attacks on his party's "inefficiency" in running the civic body in the city.

Gupta said: "All three MCDs are working tirelessly day in, day out to control the vector-borne diseases in the national capital. The party has also instructed mayors of all three corporations to intensify fogging between October 26 and November 10."

