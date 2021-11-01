Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid: Experts
By IANS | Published: November 1, 2021 08:00 PM2021-11-01T20:00:05+5:302021-11-01T20:10:07+5:30
New Delhi, Nov 1 As air quality in the national capital turned "very poor" ahead of Diwali, it can be of concern, particularly to people who have survived severe Covid, experts warned on Monday.
The air quality of Delhi-NCR on Monday morning plunged to the "very poor" category after the air quality index
