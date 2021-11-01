Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid: Experts

New Delhi, Nov 1 As air quality in the national capital turned "very poor" ahead of Diwali, it can be of concern, particularly to people who have survived severe Covid, experts warned on Monday.

The air quality of Delhi-NCR on Monday morning plunged to the "very poor" category after the air quality index

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor