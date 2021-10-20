B'desh receives new batch of China-aided Covid vaccines

Dhaka, Oct 20 Bangladesh has received another batch of China-aided Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines to boost the Asian country's vaccination drive.

"The fifth batch of gifted Covid-19 vaccines from the Chinese government to the Bangladesh government, arrived safely in Dhaka on October 19," said a post on the official Facebook page of Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Chinese embassy, the new batch of vaccines is produced by Sinovac Life Sciences Co., Ltd.

It said a former four batches of China-aided Sinopharm vaccines arrived in Dhaka in May, June, and August of 2021.

In the battle of fighting against the virus, China and Bangladesh have always been standing together, supporting and assisting each other in times of difficulties and challenges, vividly illustrating the profound friendship between the two countries, reads the Chinese Embassy's Facebook post.

Bangladesh began the Covid-19 vaccination drive in January to contain the pandemic that had spread across the country.

