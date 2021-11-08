Chhath: Experts urge people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour

New Delhi, Nov 8 Health experts on Monday urged people to follow all the Covid-appropriate behaviours during 'Chhath', saying that though the contagion is ebbing, it is not over yet.

The advice comes at a time when the authorities are busy with last-minute preparations with the commencement of the four-day festival on Monday.

N.K. Arora, a key member of India's Covid-19 task force, said the pandemic is not over, as some states still have a high percentage of active cases.

People need to adopt the Covid-appropriate behaviours during the Chhath festival, he suggested.

Arora insisted that those who have taken the first/second dose of vaccine should also follow all the Covid related protocols.

Incorporate the habit of maintaining the prescribed distance, use masks and wash hands regularly to keep the environment safe from Covid infection, Arora suggested.

"The country has achieved a significant milestone of 100 crore vaccinations in less than 10 months. The vaccine self-sufficiency has helped us most in reaching this stage. As we are a vaccine manufacturing nation, we have been able to provide the vaccines to the larger population in far-flung areas.

"The strategy of the government and the hard work of healthcare staff can only fetch the desired result if we follow the Covid appropriate behaviours in the coming few months," said Arora, who is also the President of AIIMS Patna and Deoghar.

Surekha Kishore, Executive Director, AIIMS Gorakhpur, said that the decreasing trends of daily caseload does not mean that the pandemic is over.

"Celebrate 'Chhath' with proper Covid norms of physical distancing, wearing masks and sanitising hands," said Kishore, adding that "following the Covid norms can save the lives of all of us".

As Bihar is the epicentre of 'Chhath' celebrations, Patna AIIMS Director P.K. Singh suggested to avoid public transport this year as it becomes the centre of transmission of the infection.

He said, "My advice is to avoid public travel this year if it is not very urgent. Once India registers complete victory over the pandemic, we will celebrate the festival together next year."

He ALSO warned that those suffering from any type of infectious disease should stay out of the festival.

"People have to be motivated to follow Corona-compliant behaviour. If people go to public places during the festive season, they must wear masks and follow the prescribed distance and other norms," said Singh.

"If there is a single Covid patient, the risk of spreading the infection can not be overlooked. For the past one-and-a-half years, people have practiced disciplined behaviour, so in the next few months, we need to follow that behaviour. Avoid non-essential travel even during the festival", said Saurabh Varshney, Director, AIIMS Deoghar.

