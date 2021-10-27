Class room teaching for Odisha UG, PG students in November

Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 Classroom teaching for 2021-22 first year undergraduate (UG) and first year post graduate (PG) students in universities and colleges of Odisha will start in November, it was announced on Wednesday.

While the physical teaching for the UG students will commence from November 1, the classroom teaching for the PG student will begin from November 15, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Saswat Mishra in a letter to the Vice Chancellors of all the state public universities and principal of all government and non-government degree colleges.

The teaching will be conducted following appropriate Covid-19 prevention protocols.

All the students and teachers will have to wear face masks and maintain social distancing in class rooms, libraries, and laboratories.

Hostel facilities shall also be made available for those students who have taken admission in hostels. All possible Covid-19 prevention protocols will be followed in hostels, Mishra said in the letter.

The government has banned spitting in the campus and wants the students and staff to be encouraged for self-monitoring of health and reporting of illness. The institutions have been directed to keep an isolation room ready for any emergency.

