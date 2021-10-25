COVID-19 vaccinated people less likely to die of other causes, reveals study

Experts say that the corona vaccine reduces serious illness and also works to reduce deaths due to the disease. But does it also affect the death rate due to reasons other than corona? At a time when there is hesitation in vaccines in many parts of the world, a new study has answered this question and found that the death rate from non-corona causes was lower in people who were not vaccinated.

This study, conducted by Kaiser Permanente, is reported in the Mortality Weekly Report of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Researchers from the electronic health records of 6.4 million vaccinated people in the US from December 14, 2020 to July 31, 2021, compared to 4.6 million non-vaccinated people with similar demographics and geographic locations, this study found that COVID-19 vaccine recipients had lower non-COVID-19 mortality than did unvaccinated persons.”

Study done on these three vaccines of America

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Corona Vaccines are being given in America. The Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines require 2 doses for complete vaccination, while the Johnson & Johnson adenoviral vector vaccine requires only one dose.

Those who got the Pfizer vaccine had a mortality rate of 4.2 per 1,000 vaccinated people per year after the first dose and 3.5 after the second dose, while the 11.1 death rate was recorded in those who did not get the vaccine.

Among those who received the Moderna vaccine, there were 3.7 deaths per 1,000 people per year after the first dose and 3.4 after the second. Those who did not get the vaccine had a death rate of 11.1 out of 1,000 people per year.

At the same time, there were 8.4 deaths per 1,000 people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, compared to 14.7 in the non-vaccinated group.